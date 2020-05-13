Black woman shot and killed after Kentucky police executed a search warrant at the wrong home, lawsuit says

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KETK) – A Lousiville family is suing the local police department after their daughter was shot and killed when three officers “blindly fired” while executing a search warrant at the wrong home.

26-year-old Breonna Taylor, an EMT worker, died on March 13 and the suit states that officers in plain clothes and unmarked vehicles arrived at the house around 12:30 a.m. The officers were looking for a suspect who lived in a different part of the city that was already in police custody, according to an NBC News report.

Breonna Taylor

Taylor’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Kenneth Walker, believed that criminals were breaking in and opened fire, injuring an officer. The suit states that Walker had a license to carry and kept firearms in the home for protection.

“The defendants then proceeded to spray gunfire into the residence with a total disregard for the value of human life,” the lawsuit alleges. “Shots were blindly fired by the officers all throughout Breonna’s home.”

Taylor was shot eight times and died at the scene. Walker was arrested and charged with attempted murder on a police officer. The suit states that no drugs were found inside the home and that neither had a criminal record or history of violence.

The officers were identified by the police department at a March 13 press conference as Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. Police stated at the time that the officers did in fact identify themselves, saying they were immediately met by gunfire. All three were placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of an investigation.

The case has gained national attention after the Taylor family hired Ben Crump, the same attorney representing Ahmaud Arbery’s family, the black Georgia man who was killed in February after being pursued by two white men.

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault after video of the incident leaked online last week.