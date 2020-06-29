Bill calling for removal of Mississippi state flag heads to Gov. Reeves’ desk

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Senate passes bill to adopt a new Mississippi state flag that will no longer carry the Confederate emblem.

The Senate finalized the decision with a majority ruling of 31-14. The House voted 91-23 to move forward with the flag bill.

The bill now needs the signature of Governor Tate Reeves in order to go into effect as law.

Gov. Reeves stated in a tweet Saturday that he would sign the flag bill if the legislature approved it.

“The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it.” Statement from Governor Tate Reeves

The historical vote from state lawmakers comes a day after they passed a resolution to suspend the rules to take up a new flag bill.

According to House Bill 1796, a nine-member commission will be formed to create a flag that will not include a Confederate battle design. One style option that must be considered for votes is the phrase “In God We Trust.”

The commission has until September 14 to provide new flag designs and submit them to the Secretary of State. All designs recommended by the commission must be placed on the ballot in a special election November 3.

If majority of Mississippians vote against the new design, the commission will reconvene to recommend another state flag to be presented to the legislature during the 2021 regular session.