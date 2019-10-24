Bed Bath & Beyond pulls black pumpkins over blackface concerns

NYACK, New York (KETK/CNN) – A Bed Bath & Beyond has removed black jack-o-lanterns after complaints that they were forms of blackface.

Regional NAACP Director Wilbur Aldridge says the jack-o-lanterns showed “an extreme lack of sensitivity.”

“By now I would believe everyone [would] know that anything in blackface is offensive,” he said in a statement. “Equally as offensive is that a retail store would have such an item in [their] inventory for general purchase.” Wilbur Aldr

The decorations went viral after a law firm displayed the jack-o-lanterns outside their door. After many complaints, they were removed after 48 hours.

Mary Marzella with the firm says the pumpkins personalized with the names of each partner at the Feerick Nugent and McCartney law firm were never meant to offend anyone.

“We understand that someone complained about them and so once we got word of that we immediately took them down. We represent people of all colors and faiths and we would never do anything to exclude anyone from any community.” Mary Marzella

Bed Bath & Beyond has also removed them from their stores.