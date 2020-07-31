Bed and Breakfast removes Norwegian flag from porch after customers confused it with Confederate flag

ST. JOHN’S, Michigan (KETK/NBC) – The owners of a Bed and Breakfast in Michigan have removed a flag from outside their business after it caused confusion for customers.

Many thought that the Nordic flag that was hanging was the Confederate flag. The owner said they finally decided to take it down after receiving phone calls and hate mail.

“We’re trying to embrace our heritage but just felt right now where everything is, with everything that’s been going on in our country that now is just not the time. “They are the same color, but there are no stars on the Norwegian flag and the Confederate flag is a big ‘x’ and the Norwegian flag is part of the Nordic countries, they’re all crosses. Kjersten Offbecker, Owner

Offbecker said that dozens of customers made comments on the flag and while they are proud of their heritage, it is not worth the frustration.

She said her husband was against taking down the flag because “People should know the difference,” Offbecker told him that “They should, but they don’t.”

“What we’re getting is so much more negative now. It’s not just ‘Hey you’re flying the Confederate flag.’ It’s ‘You should be ashamed to fly the Confederate flag. You’re a bigot because you fly the Confederate flag.”

The couple moved into the home two years ago and they have received hate mail and phone calls ever since. There was even a rumor started that the home was built by a Confederate leader, which is false.

It was erected by Union workers for the daughter of the town’s founder. The couple is currently trying to think of new ways to hang the flag without causing confusion.