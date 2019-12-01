BBB warns shoppers ahead of Cyber Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETKCNN) – The Monday following Black Friday, known as Cyber Monday, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

With everyone shopping online and sharing their credit card information over the internet, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind everyone of the risks.

In 2018, American consumers spent a record-breaking $7.9 billion in online sales on Cyber Monday alone.

The BBB warns that scammers are well aware of the amount of spending and are keen to take advantage.

They say to watch out for false advertising and to keep a close eye on the web address on your browser.

Scammers love to create look-a-like websites, which is why anti-virus software is important. It can often detect non-secure websites and phishing scams.

The BBB also warns to price check before you buy and use a credit card to dispute charges if they come up because a debit card does not offer the same protection.

If you have any questions regarding security, contact the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org.