Autopsy: Ahmaud Arbery struck twice in chest by shotgun blasts

GLYNN COUNTY, Georgia (KETK) – Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man killed by a white father and son who believed he was a burglar, died from two shotgun blasts to the chest, according to an autopsy that was released Monday.

The autopsy was performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s forensic division. The report showed that the wounds were in the upper and lower chest. A third bullet also grazed his wrist.

NBC News reports that Arbery died during a struggle for the gun, with most of the exchange being captured on a now-infamous video.

The deadly confrontation occurred on February 23 when Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, chased him through a neighborhood near Satilla Shores. Arbery’s family maintains that he was just jogging through the area and was unarmed.

The McMichaels have claimed that Arbery attacked them after they believed he was a robbery suspect and that the confrontation was in self-defense.

The original prosecutor, Jackie Johnson recused herself because Gregory McMichael was an investigator in her office until May of last year. A second prosecutor, George Barnhill, was also forced to take himself of the case because his son worked in the district attorney’s office with Gregory McMichael.

Barnhill initially refused to charged the McMichaels, claiming they had “solid, first-hand probable cause” to pursue Arbery due to the burglary suspicion and that Arbery had actually started the fight.

The case treaded nowhere for weeks until a video of the killing was leaked. The footage sparked outrage throughout most of the country. Days later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that both men had been arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges.

The Justice Department will also be investigating to determine if federal hate crime charges will also be filed.