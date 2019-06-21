Aunt inspires tattoo after being brought back to life, says heaven ‘is real’

A California woman’s tattoo has gone viral this week for how it was inspired by her aunt’s near-death experience.

Madie Johnson posted to her Instagram a new tattoo she had inscribed on her arm.

(sharing because this story is too cool not to share) A little over a year ago my Aunt Tina, one of the most amazing, discerning, and healthy people I know had an unexpected cardiac arrest and according to doctors had died and was brought back to life four times by my Uncle Brian and first responders before arriving to the hospital. She was put on a defibrillator and after miraculously waking up the first thing she did, unable to speak because she was intubated, was ask for a pen and in my cousins journal wrote “it’s real”. The people in the room asked “what’s real?” and she responded by pointing up to heaven with tears in her eyes. Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen. It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you @_tinahines! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love❤️

On the post, she writes that her aunt suffered a massive heart attack and was brought back to life on four separate occasions by doctors.

She was put on a defibrillator, but miraculously woke up.

The first thing the woman did was ask for a pen because she was unable to speak. She wrote in a journal “it’s real.”

When asked “What’s real?”, the aunt pointed up to heaven and began crying.

Johnson said the incident has given her a “stronger confidence in faith.” and had the note transcribed into a tattoo on her right wrist.

It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away.

Madie Johnson

