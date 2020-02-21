AMBER Alert issued for Tennessee toddler family last saw 2 months ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tennessee (WJW) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public for help in locating a toddler who has not been seen by family members in more than two months.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for Evelyn Boswell.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County.



If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/wL3cKkswsh — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020

According to WCYB, the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services says 16-month-old Evelyn Boswell “was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019.”

Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Her parents are reportedly involved in the investigation. However, officials have not said to what extent or how.

A Blountville man said he dated the mother of a missing child for a few weeks and never saw the child.

Hunter Wood, owner of Hunter T’s Chicken Shack in Blountville, said he dated Megan “Maggie” Boswell for a few weeks in December. Boswell is the mother of 1-year-old Evelyn Boswell, who the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said was last seen around December 26.

Wood said he never saw Evelyn in the weeks he dated Boswell.

“All I’ve seen is pictures of her, I’ve never even seen the baby,” he said. “I have no relationship with that child whatsoever.”

He said he met Boswell when she applied for a job at his restaurant. He characterized their relationship as “on and off” and said the relationship never got serious enough for him to notice any red flags.

He said Boswell told him that Evelyn was staying with her father, Ethan Perry, while he was home on military leave for Christmas.

WCYB spoke with Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office PIO Captain Andy Seabolt about Boswell’s disappearance.

“Right now we’re not sure of her exact location,” said Seabolt. “It could be anywhere from what we know. We’re conducting the investigation, and obviously we’ve been talking to as many people as we’ve come in contact with that knew about the child. We have several others we will be speaking with as well, and we’ve also been receiving some leads we’ve been following up on. We want to know why the child was not reported missing earlier.”