Alex Trebek releases cancer PSA: ‘I wish I had known sooner’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek released a colon cancer PSA on Wednesday and talked about how he wished he would have known about his symptoms earlier.

“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I expierienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer.” Alex Trebek

The 79-year-old game show host released the video to go hand in hand with World Pancreatic Cancer Day and was in support with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition.

He has been battling with stage four pancreatic cancer for the past several months.

In August, Trebek was given a clean bill of health for the disease that is usually more than 95 percent fatal. But, a month later, the cancer had returned and actually worsened his condition.

He has spoken publicly that he is not afraid to die and that he has lived a full life. Trebek also said that the cancer that he is battling could actually spell the end of the show.