Air travel down nearly 95 percent due to COVID-19 outbreak

FILE – This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Transportation Department’s inspector general said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 that Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The airline industry has been one of the hardest hit by the outbreak of the coronavirus this year and the numbers are begininng to show how grim the situation is.

While Monday is usually the busiest travel day of the week, the Transportation Security Administration released stark numbers of checked passengers that shows how drastic the drop off in flying has been.

NBC News: The TSA checked less than 200,000 passengers yesterday which it says is the lowest in 10 years of their record-keeping.



154,080 passengers went through checkpoint screening yesterday, same date last year they screened 2,360,053 passengers.



A week ago it was 331,431. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 31, 2020

Two days ago, the TSA said that only 154,080 passengers passed through security over the entire country. On the same day back in 2019, the number was 2.36 million.

Airlines have been lobbying Congress for support from the federal government as they’ve been losing hundreds of millions of dollars.

In the $2 trillion stimulus bill that was passed and signed into law last week, Congress mandated that airlines who took coronavirus aid money had to keep minimum flight requirements to destinations they were already serving.

For example, if an airline flew to a destination at least once daily five times a week, it must stay on the schedule.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, the largest domestic airline in America, has slashed its flight schedule nearly in half. At their peak, the airline was operating nearly 4,000 flights a day.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced them to cut back to nearly just 2,000.