Air travel down nearly 95 percent due to COVID-19 outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The airline industry has been one of the hardest hit by the outbreak of the coronavirus this year and the numbers are begininng to show how grim the situation is.
While Monday is usually the busiest travel day of the week, the Transportation Security Administration released stark numbers of checked passengers that shows how drastic the drop off in flying has been.
Two days ago, the TSA said that only 154,080 passengers passed through security over the entire country. On the same day back in 2019, the number was 2.36 million.
Airlines have been lobbying Congress for support from the federal government as they’ve been losing hundreds of millions of dollars.
In the $2 trillion stimulus bill that was passed and signed into law last week, Congress mandated that airlines who took coronavirus aid money had to keep minimum flight requirements to destinations they were already serving.
For example, if an airline flew to a destination at least once daily five times a week, it must stay on the schedule.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, the largest domestic airline in America, has slashed its flight schedule nearly in half. At their peak, the airline was operating nearly 4,000 flights a day.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced them to cut back to nearly just 2,000.