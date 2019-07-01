A simple shot could be the answer for those suffering from PTSD

Clarence and Molly Elkins traveled to Chicago from Cleveland for a treatment they say saved their marriage and their lives.

“Facing the death penalty for a year that was horrific in itself as well not to mention all the things I have to deal with in prison while incarcerated.” Clarence Elkins

Clarence spent seven years in prison after he was wrongly accused of murder. His exoneration in 2005 didn’t erase the PTSD symptoms he experienced from his years behind bars.

“Depression sets in and without this SGB I don’t believe I would be here today.”

Stellate Ganglion Block, or SGB, is a procedure where a shot of anesthetic is used to numb a cluster of nerves.

“It reduces a patient’s symptoms in about 30-40 minutes and it can last for years.” Dr. Eugene Lipov, Anesthesiologist

“As soon as you get that injection it honestly feels like you can take a breath and you immediately feel better,” said Clarence’s wife Molly.

Doctor Lipov says each shot costs $2,000 and is currently not covered by insurance.

The military is studying the impact it has on soldiers and those results could make the treatment more mainstream.