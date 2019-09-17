7th person dies from vaping-related illness

(AP/CNN) – Authorities say a central California resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes.

The announcement Monday by the Tulare County Public Health Office comes hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to spend $20 million on raising awareness about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis.

The Fresno Bee reports the Tulare County resident died of severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping. Officials didn’t release the person’s name and age.



Hundreds of people nationwide have come down with lung illness related to vaping. Two people have died in California. Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, and Oregon have reported a death each from vaping.

The death comes just one week after a Tyler teenager was transported to a Dallas hospital in critical condition from vaping.