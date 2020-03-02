6th grader says she wasn’t allowed to say no to boy at school dance

(KETK) – A Utah middle-schooler says that she was forced to dance with a boy who makes her feel uncomfortable because the principal would not allow her to say no.

Alicia Hobson told local media that her 6th-grade daughter Azlyn was so excited for the Valentine’s Day dance. She had been talking about it for weeks.

But then things got uncomfortable.

Azlyn says a boy she didn’t want to dance with asked her, but her principal Kip Motta told her there was no saying no.

“I just didn’t like it, at all,” Azlyn said.

Motta denies that he forced anyone to dance together, but that the school does have a policy for dances encouraging students to say ‘yes’ when asked.

“They ask each other to dance, and we ask them to say yes, and the reason behind this policy or philosophy is to ensure that no kid is, no children at all feel like they are left out,” Motta said.

While kids are asked to say yes during the dances, Principal Motta says students can tell him ahead of time if there is someone they don’t want to dance with.

“I didn’t know she said no and I didn’t know that boy made her feel uncomfortable. If I had known that prior to the dance, I would have mitigated the issue as I had in the past.”