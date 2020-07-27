6-year-old who saved sister from dog goes on a candy shopping spree

(KETK) – The 6-year-old Colorado boy who has gained nationwide attention for saving his sister from a dog attack was able to splurge on as much candy as his little heart desired on Saturday.

The event was offered by a candy shop owner in Denver and is just the latest example of the long line of people who have reached out to Bridger Walker.

“It’s been surreal. Never expected this to go viral the way it did. We were literally just hoping for some postcard or a letter or a shout out to boost our little boy’s spirits.” Robert Walker, Bridger’s Dad

He has even received thank-you videos from Captain America with Chris Evans promising to send him a shield. Fellow stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have also reached out to thank the real-life hero.

Bridger has received attention from all over the world, but his parents say that the attention has not gone to his head.

The sugar rush may be the latest chapter for this young hero, but it is one that the family is thankful for.