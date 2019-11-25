5-year-old thrown from the Mall of America balcony has made miraculous recovery

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KETK) – The 5-year-old boy thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America back in April has not only survived, but has made a miraculous, near full recovery.

Landen is back in school and walking perfectly, but getting there wasn’t easy.

He was in the hospital for moths underwent extensive physical therapy. The family-run GoFundMe account for Landen has been keeping folks updated on his progress.

The man convicted of throwing him off the balcony, Emmanuel Aranda, went to the mall intending to kill an adult, but “that did not work out.”

He said that he wanted to kill because women would not respond to his advances.