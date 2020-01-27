5 coronavirus cases confirmed in the US

LOS ANGELES (KETK/NBC) – The count for coronavirus cases in the U.S. is now up to five, according to the Centers for Disease Control on Sunday.

Two more cases were confirmed in the Los Angeles area and one in Arizona. The first two reported last week involved a Seattle-area man and a Chicago woman.

All five patients had traveled recently to Wuhan, China and have been put in isolation in hospitals.

CDC officials held a press conference on Sunday to give an update on the situation.

“In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health, we’ll be monitoring the situation and working closely so that we can learn more about this outbreak. Uh, we’ll work closely also with our fellow colleagues at the airport, and at the CDC quarantine station, so that systematic travelers are treated appropriately and screened.” Dr. Barbars Ferrer, LA County Director of Public Health

Ferrer also reminded people to stay home when ill, wash your hands, and get vaccinated from the flu to help contain the virus.

A Texas A&M student was tested for the virus, but it turned up negative.