25 years since OJ Simpson gripped America with slow-speed chase

by: Patrick Cunningham

Twenty-five years ago today, the eyes of the nation were fixed on a white Ford Bronco.

OJ Simpson was a person of interest in the murders of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

With his friend Al Cowlings behind the wheel, Simpson led police on a slow-speed chase through Los Angeles.

Coverage of the chase interrupted the 1994 NBA Finals and was watched by some 94 million people.

The pursuit, arrest, and trial of OJ Simpson became one of the most widely publicized events in U.S. history.


