2019 IN REVIEW: Trends that emerged over the past year

Viral sensations are always a popular topic and this year was nothing shy of which came first…the chicken or the egg.

In 2019, Popeyes Chicken challenged the pecking order and dropped a sandwich on their menu taking on Chick-Fil-A.

It got off to a fast start and even got a little heated at times. with the chicken chains trading jabs on social media.

But just as Popeyes got some marketing momentum, they sold out of the sandwich nationwide.

They came back and it started again until the trend faded and another started.

They say that art imitates life and in 2019, life imitated art.

When Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed an intimate live rendition of “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” at the Oscars.

The steamy performance ignited an “Are they/Aren’t they” avalanche on Twitter.

The romantic theory proved shallow when Gaga addressed the trending topic assuring fans that the fireworks were just a by-product of two dedicated performers.

A photo posted on Instagram titled, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post” beat Kylie Jenner’s previous record and got 53 million likes on Instagram.

Tik Top crossed the billion download mark in 2019 and spawned another trend.

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” went from a Tik Tok meme to the longest-running #1 on billboard’s hot 100.

Then there was Baby Shark. 4.1 billion YouTub views later, you tried to forget it but couldn’t.

The bottlecap challenge was also popular in 2019 which spawned people trying to remove a loose-fitting bottlecap with a roundhouse kick without knocking over the bottle.

Next, there was the Area 51 storming. The event had over two million users clicking either “Going” or “interested.” It brought tons of tourists, but there was no raid.

Then there was the Peloton bike fail. It did not go over well when the husband was shown giving his wife an expensive exercise bike as a hopeful holiday gift. It wasn’t all bad though, the actress was quickly cast in aviation Gin ad shower her, ironically, drinking her sorrows away. And both ads went viral.