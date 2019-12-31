2019 IN REVIEW: A look at the worst weather-related events of the year

Hurricane Dorian was arguably the most notable weather disaster of the year. However, that’s not the only record-breaking event we saw in 2019.

In September, One of the year’s worst weather events covered the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian first made landfall on the Abaco Islands as a 185 mph category five storm. Just hours later Dorian made its second landfall on Grand Bahama and stalled lashing the island for nearly 24 hours.

“Where I was staying, the roof caved in, the wall caved in,” said one survivor.

Homes and businesses were wiped off their foundations and the storm surge and relentless rain led to devastating and deadly flooding.

“It came over the roof. I would imagine 21 feet, at least,” said Howard Armstrong, survivor.

Armstrong survived the storm, but his wife did not.

Days later Hurrican Dorian set its sights on North Carolina.

On September 6, the storm made landfall over Cape Hatteras as a 90 mph category one.

High winds downed power lines and kicked up violent surf along the coast.

The storm even spawned a couple of tornadoes including one near Wilmington.

“It was so fast. I remember hearing a loud noise. Next thing I know, the trailer started shaking,” said Byron Cox, survivor.

According to trends, Hurrican Dorian was the most searched news story of 2019.

Also in September, tropical storm Imelda dumped heavy rains across parts of south Texas.

The storm formed near the Texas coast and made landfall an hour and a half later.

As it slowly moved inland, Imelda inundated towns prompting water rescues and road closures and caused rivers to rise.

According to the National Weather Service, Harris County received more than 15 inches of rain.

Between late April and late May, there were 500 reports of tornadoes across 22 states including Ohio, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas.

“It sounded like a freight train going over,” said Tim Unrein.

Tens of thousands of people were left in the dark and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed.

May 2019 set a record with tornadoes reported for 14 consecutive days.

In October, flamed erupted in late October and quickly spread making the blaze hard to contain.

The fire raged for nearly two weeks near Geyserville prompting thousands to leave their homes.

The Kincade fire charred nearly 78,000 acres and destroyed more than 300 structures.