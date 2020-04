(NBC) – An anonymous phone call led police in New Jersey to a gruesome scene at a nursing home that has been ravaged by the coronavirus.

Police say they found 17 bodies piled inside a small morgue at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Sussex County.

The tip said the bodies had been moved there after being stored in a shed.

68 people have died inside the senior facility, 26 of whom had tested positive for the virus and two were staff members.

