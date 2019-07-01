16-month-old baby dies after being left in a car unattended

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 16-month-old baby has died after being left inside a car alone during Sunday’s extreme heat.

Sioux City Police Department was called to a home on Rebecca Street around 4:00 p.m. where they discovered the baby girl in an unattended car.

The child was found to be unconscious and taken to UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say deaths can occur from being left in a car when it’s just above 70 degrees F outside. Sunday’s temperatures reached upwards of 90 degrees F.

No other details are being released at this time.