13-year-old in California earns his 4th associate’s degrees

LA MIRADA, Calif. (CNN) – At only 13 years old, Jack Rico has earned his fourth associate’s degree, making him the youngest graduate of Fullerton College in California.

He will be continuing his education at the University of Nevada on a full scholarship, reported KABC.

Jack plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in history, but he’s still deciding what he wants to do with the rest of his future.

“Well, I mean, I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”

Jack entered college at age 11, and he earned those four degrees in just two years.

When he’s not studying, Jack says he loves playing video games.