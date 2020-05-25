100th birthday celebrated with drive-by parade

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Happy birthday to Carlina Sunio!

She turned 100 Saturday, May 23, 2020.

A huge celebration with family and friends was planned but it had to be reorganized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friends and family instead did a drive-by parade in Ewa Beach Saturday morning to send their well-wishes.

The birthday girl loves to go out shopping, or just anywhere because she does not like to stay home.

She has 11 children, 37 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren, and 27 great-great grandchildren and more on the way.



Among her jobs in the past, she was a long-time cook for Shiro’s Restaurant back in the day when it was located in the Aiea Bowling Center.