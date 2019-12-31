10! … 9! … 8! … Here comes New Year’s in Times Square!

FILE – This Dec. 6, 2019 file photo shows the South Korean pop group BTS performing during the 2019 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball concert in Inglewood, Calif. The group will perform for a throng of revelers in the heart of Manhattan on New Year’s Eve. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese dance performance, punctuated with red and gold pyrotechnics, will usher in a host of stars at Times Square’s six-hour New Year’s Eve extravaganza on Tuesday night.

The throng of revelers in the heart of Manhattan will get to see rap-pop star Post Malone, K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette during the big street party.

While giddiness will likely prevail at the televised event, some important global issues will be driven home, as well.

The Associated Press will present a news reel highlighting some of the most memorable events of 2019.

High school science teachers and students, spotlighting efforts to combat climate change, will press the button that begins the famous 60-second ball drop and countdown to next year.

Then comes the 3,000 pounds (1,360 kg) of confetti, accompanied by more pyrotechnics.

The outdoor temperature will be around the low to mid 40s, practically balmy when compared to some other years.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said spectators should feel safe but encouraged them to remain vigilant and alert officers if they feel something is amiss.

Law enforcers will monitor the situation with more than 1,000 security cameras, police helicopters and drones.

Several of the NYPD’s drones are equipped with thermal-imaging and 3D-mapping capabilities and strong camera lenses that can greatly magnify a subject.

Streets in and around Times Square will be closed to car traffic hours before the ball drops and police cars and sand-filled sanitation trucks will be positioned to stop vehicles from driving into the crowd.

Everyone showing up for the confetti-filled festivities should expect to be wanded with metal detectors before being ushered to one of 65 viewing pens set up around Times Square.