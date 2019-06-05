Walmart updates vests for employee's personal style

Walmart

Bentonville, Arkansas (KETK) - Walmart updates employee vests for more eye-catching appeal.

In 2018, the company allowed store associates to wear personal clothing choices for a more comfortable and relaxed feel. Associates responded positively, but suggested the yellow sparked vests were out of style.

The new vests feature a detailed trim with screen printing to introduce a more vibrant color. Larger pockets are made into the vests to allow associates the ability to carry all equipment necessary to complete their job. The vests are also environmentally friendly, being made out of Repreve, a fabric made from recycled bottles.

Neighborhood Market associates will receive vests with green trim while Supercenter associates receive vests wish blue trim.

To bring in more individualized looks, Walmart is allowing customized vests for associates to purchase online at no more than $11 per vest.

