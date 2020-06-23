Texas, Massachusetts senators introduce bipartisan bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (KETK) Texas and Massachusetts senators are teaming up to introduce a bipartisan bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“Juneteenth is time-honored tradition in Texas celebrating the news that all slaves were freed. It’s an annual reminder of how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go to achieve the order of equality mentioned in General Granger’s General Order No. 3 in 1865. It’s past time we honor Juneteenth as a federal holiday so Americans across the nation can celebrate and recognize America’s long-fought path towards equality.” SEN. JOHN CORNYN, (R) TEXAS

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey has introduce the bill along with Senator Cornyn.

Sen. Cornyn has been the lead author of a resolution honoring Juneteenth each year since 2011, and his resolution this year passed the Senate last week.

Additional original cosponsors on the bill include:

Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Susan Collins (R-ME)

Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Bob Casey (D-PA)

Chris Coons (D-DE)

Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Maggie Hassan (D-NH)

Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Angus King (I-ME)

Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Patty Murray (D-WA)

James Risch (R-ID)

Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Bernie Sanders (D-VT)

Tim Scott (R-SC)

Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)

Tina Smith (D-MN)

Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Todd Young (R-IN)

Senator Cornyn also authored a bill with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) for a federal study of a National Emancipation Trail from Galveston to Houston, following the path of slaves freed on June 19, 1865 to spread the news, which was signed into law in January.