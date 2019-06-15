Target checkout registers apparently down nationwide

Checkout registers at multiple Target stores were apparently down Saturday afternoon.

There were reports of long lines of frustrated customers at Target stores in Exton, Pennsylvania and Mays Landing, New Jersey. People around the country were complaining of similar register crashes from Washington, D.C. to Chicago to Waxahachie, Texas.

TARGET IS DOWN. This is not a drill. Babies crying, people yelling. This is humanity at its best. #target pic.twitter.com/ZplHq2HpPH — Kathryn Brower (@kathrynbrower) June 15, 2019

The company through Twitter said, “We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed.”

The company did not immediately provide details about what might be causing the outage.