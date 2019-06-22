Smart devices to ‘listen’ for cardiac arrest

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new software that can detect a cardiac arrest.

The software lets smart devices like Google Home and Amazon Alexa listen for signs of a cardiac arrest.

Signs include agonal breathing, which occur 50 percent of the time during a cardiac arrest.

Researchers say the app would issue a warning, but give the chance to cancel before calling 911.

When it comes to privacy, researchers say no data will be sent to the internet or third party service

There’s no word yet on when the technology would be available to consumers.