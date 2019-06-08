RIP: Apple breaks up iTunes into three apps

The company said that all music purchased through iTunes will be available in its Music app.
Apple introduced iTunes in January 2001 as the "world's best and easiest-to-use jukebox software," with the first iPod announced later that year in October. Two years later, Apple launched the iTunes Music Store as an easy way for consumers to download albums and individual songs as well as TV shows.
Apple founder and CEO Steve Jobs promoted the iTunes store as a way forward just as the music industry was beginning to decline because of widespread digital piracy.
"Consumers don't want to be treated like criminals and artists don't want their valuable work stolen," Jobs said in the company's announcement at the time. "The iTunes Music Store offers a groundbreaking solution for both."
While iTunes became a default app for just about every Apple user, the software had plenty of critics — many of whom greeted news of the program's demise on social media. In recent years, iTunes had become a large program and often ran slowly despite redesign efforts.
"When Steve Jobs introduced iTunes, he promised a Bentley," Nicholas Thompson, editor of Wired Magazine, tweeted. "Eventually, it turned into a clown car. And now the company is ditching it."
"Farewell iTunes on the Mac. Or is that good riddance?!" Geoffrey Fowler, technology columnist at The Washington Post, tweeted.
