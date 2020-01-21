REPORT: Hillary Clinton attacks Bernie Sanders, saying ‘nobody likes him’

(NBC NEWS) – Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has spoken out against Senator Bernie Sanders, four years after their bitter primary battle.

According to NBC News, Clinton unloaded against Sanders in the soon-to-be-released Hulu documentary titled “Hillary.”

“He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

The Hollywood Reporter asked Clinton Tuesday if she still stands by the assessment she made in the documentary. Clinton says, “Yes, it does.”

In the Hollywood Reporter interview, Clinton did not commit to endorsing Sanders if he becomes the Democratic nominee.

The Sanders campaign has not responded to the former Secretary of State’s comments.

The Texas Democratic Primary will be held on March 3rd.