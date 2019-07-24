Infant head and neck support accessories recalled due to suffocation hazard

14,000 Boppy Infant Head and Neck Support accessories have been recalled due to a suffocation hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard.

The accessories were sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.

This recall is for “Boppy Head and Neck support sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.”

The Boppy Company has received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers with the Boppy Infant Head and Neck Support accessories at home should immediately stop using them and contact the Boppy Company at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday for a full refund.