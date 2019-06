CUPERTINO, California (KETK) - 814,000 units of Apple's 'World Travel Adapter Kit' has been recalled.

The three-prong wall plug can break and expose the metal portion of the adapter, posing a risk of electric shock.

The kits have been sold at Apple stores and home electronic stores nationwide.

The recall only applies to the kits sold between January 2003 and January 2015 for $30.

For more information, visit recalls.gov.