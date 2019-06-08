National News

Apple is expected to kill revolutionary iTunes app after 18 years

(KXAN) - All tech eyes will be on Apple Monday to see what the company announces at its annual World Wide Developers Conference.

Executives typically use the multi-day event to unveil new iterations of its IOS operating system for iPhone, iPad and iPod devices.

At the conference, Apple is expected to finally kill its 18-year-old iTunes platform.

The company has already created separate apps for music and video content — things for which the app once served as a giant resource. 

