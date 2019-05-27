Another horse dies at Santa Anita Park, marking the 26th death since December Harry How/Getty Images Video

Arcadia, California (KETK) - A 26th race horse has died at Santa Anita Park since late December.

Kochees was racing along the rail when abruptly his Jockey, Mario Gutierrez, pulled up the horse and hopped off. The horse ambulance arrived at scene and track officials held up the green curtain to shield the horse from view.

The horse had a splint applied and transported off the track. Kochees was stabilized overnight, in hopes of an improving condition. Surgeons determined that the horse had lost blood flow to the leg and had to be euthanized Sunday, park officials said.

The 9-year-old gelding was running his 49th race, hoping to claim the $10,000 win.

Sunday's horse death was the third since December for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, the Times said.

Kathy Guillermo, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) senior vice president, released a statement on the most recent horse death.

"Santa Anita and all California tracks must suspend racing until the ongoing investigation by the district attorney is complete and the new rules have been strengthened. Decreasing the number of broken bones is not enough. PETA and Social Compassion in Legislation are currently working with The Stronach Group and the California Horse Racing Board to enact new regulations and laws to stop all deaths. Nothing short of a zero-fatality rate is acceptable"

Santa Anita Park was closed for most of March as authorities studied the racing surface and weather reports to determine what contributed to the high rise in deaths. No problems were found or reported.

Races resume, but the state horse racing board approved safety measures to put in place. The restriction include certain medications administered to the horse, requiring trainers to receive approval before putting a horse through a workout, and investing in diagnostic equipment for early detection of pre-existing conditions.