WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) - Thursday, 800 or more troops are expected to deploy to the Mexican border.

Defense Secretary James Mattis is expected to sign deployment orders sending help to border patrol.

The caravan of migrants from Central America is moving through Mexico to enter the US, according to three administration officials, according to CNN.

President Trump sent a Thursday morning tweet, saying "I am bringing out the military for this National Emergency."