102-year-old woman facing eviction gets help from Arnold Schwarzenegger

Posted: May 26, 2019 05:25 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 11:20 AM CDT

Los Angeles, California (AP) - A 102-year-old woman facing eviction from her California home of nearly 30 years is getting help from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thelma Smith was given until June 30 to move out by landlords who say their daughter needs a place to live.

Los Angeles' rent control law provides relocation assistance for elderly and disabled.

But Smith, a retired secretary for the Sugar Ray Robinson Youth Foundation, lives in an unincorporated section of Los Angeles County, just outside the city limits. The law doesn't apply there.

Schwarzenegger, who knew Smith through his involvement with the charity, tweeted his response to the situation.

A spokesman says Schwarzenegger's staff has met with Smith to find a solution.

