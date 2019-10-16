NASA wants to return to the moon by 2024, 4 years earlier than planned

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – NASA is moving forward with its ambitious goal of moving up the next lunar landing by four years.

“If we can’t do it today within five years, when they did it within 8 years, and really 7, back in the ’60s, I think we do need to change how we do things,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA Administrator.

At a House subcommittee hearing Wednesday, Bridenstine defended his agency’s request for a budget increase – initially $1.6 billion.

“We’re less than a half a percent of the federal budget,” said Bridenstine. “By creating technologies and capabilities that can be commercialized and elevate the human condition, I think the return on investment is just outstanding.”

But some lawmakers are balking at the price tag.

“That is a big problem we have to get over, where that money is going to come from,” said Rep. Jose Serrano (D-New York). “I don’t want to go to the moon by taking money form people who can’t afford to survive in this society.”

It’s been more than four decades since man has gone to the moon.

Now NASA wants to make history again by putting a female astronaut on the lunar surface.

The agency unveiled two new space suits that will accommodate different sizes and genders this week.

NASA says the lessons learned in the proposed 2024 mission would be applied to a future mission to mars.