NASA astronaut sued in what could be the first crime in space

HOUSTON (KETK) – In what could be a first for humanity, a NASA astronaut is accused of hacking her estranged spouse’s bank account from space.

If true, it would be the first crime ever committed in space.

According to our sister station KPRC, the allegations involve astronaut Anne McClain, who is involved in a custody and divorce dispute. She allegedly accessed the bank account while onboard the International Space Station this year.

McClain’s estranged spouse, Summer Worden, says her bank provided evidence to her attorneys that McClain did access her account.

An attorney for McClain told the New York Times that she was checking the account to make sure the family’s finances were in order and stresses that she did not do anything improper.

Worden says their divorce is set to be finalized in October, but no court date has been set yet in the custody battle for a six-year-old son.