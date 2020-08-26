NASA astronaut shares photos of Hurricane Laura from outer space

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION- (KETK)- A NASA astronaut shared photos of Hurricane Laura from the International Space Station on August 26.

Astronaut Chris Cassidy is currently living aboard the International Space Station, and he shared photos on Twitter of what Hurricane Laura looks like from space.

Views of Hurricane Laura taken from @Space_Station today. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/KwVvRLA15m — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) August 26, 2020

Cassidy wrote, “Views of Hurricane Laura taken from @Space_Station today. Stay safe everyone.”

Laura is expected to be a Category 4 hurricane, and it is anticipated to reach the Louisiana and Texas coasts Wednesday night.