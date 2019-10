NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches woman is behind bars in connection with the stabbing death of a man.

Milanikii Ybarra, 29, has been charged with murder in the death of Curtis Washington.

Police say they found Washington in the middle of Pearl Street late Thursday, stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police say Ybarra and Washington lived together but were not believed to be dating.

She is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.