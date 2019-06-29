Nacogdoches woman arrested after running from police twice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas-A Nacogdoches woman is in jail after running from the police twice in a two-day time span.

Deputies stopped a car on Wednesday night in the 8000 block of North Street with three people inside. The passenger of the vehicle fled on foot, but the deputies did not immediately pursue the suspect and stayed with the other occupants in the vehicle. Other deputies arrived and began a search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Selena Jones. A warrant for Jones was issued for her arrest for evading.

Late Friday night Deputies received a tip that Jones was inside a car traveling on North Street. The vehicle was located and stopped at a business in the 4800 block of North Street. Selena Jones a passenger in the vehicle exited the car and fled again on foot across the parking lot of the business. Deputies quickly apprehended the suspect after a short foot pursuit.

During the arrest Deputies found crystal methamphetamine on her person.

Selena Marie Jones 33, of Nacogdoches, was transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance a State Jail Felony and Evading Arrest and Detention Class A misdemeanor.