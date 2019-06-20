Nacogdoches police officer caught ‘monkeying around’ on duty

It’s a jungle out there in Nacogdoches.

Or maybe Nacogdoches PD officers just really enjoy monkeying around.

Whatever the case, NPD Officer Maisel clearly had a monkey on his back.

Or, eh, shoulder.

The NPD shared a photo on its Facebook page of Officer Maisel with a “passenger” from a recent traffic accident who just wanted a closer look at a police officer’s work.

We all know that work can get a little bananas sometimes, so it’s nice to see fans of our first responders going ape over meeting their heroes.

Our officers never know what to expect when they go on a call! During a traffic accident one of the passengers wanted to get a closer look at our officer.

