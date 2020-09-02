Nacogdoches police arrest 6 men for possible involvement in ATM burglary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- The Nacogdoches Police Department arrested 6 men who they suspect are involved in organized crime and connected to an ATM burglary, according to a press release from Nacogdoches PD.

On September 2, the Nacogdoches Police Department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1200 block of NW Stallings Drive for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop officers noticed a second vehicle that appeared to be traveling with the first vehicle, and the second vehicle was also stopped.

Officers searched the vehicles, and they discovered numerous tools that are commonly used for the purposes of committing burglaries.

Officers also obtained information of an attempted ATM burglary in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The Nacogdoches Criminal Investigation Division began coordinating a joint investigation with the Jonesboro Police Department.

The Nacogdoches Police Department also located stolen items inside one of the suspect’s vehicles that belonged to a victim who had his truck stolen and then used in the attempted ATM theft.

This investigation has turned into a joint investigation between the Jonesboro Police Department, Nacogdoches Police Department and the FBI.

All of the individuals are from the Houston area and were arrested on engaging with organized criminal activity F-2.

The six suspects are Alvin Jackson, 27, Reco Ross, 29, Ronnie OBryant, 27, John Joubert, 29, Dreshan Anthony, 28, and Judah Frankhagen, 27,.

The suspects are being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail currently.