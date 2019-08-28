Nacogdoches police arrest 4 for vehicle burglaries, organized criminal activity

NACOGDOCHES,Texas (KETK) – A suspicious person call led to the arrest of four men in Nacogdoches for vehicle burglaries early Wednesday morning.

The four – Dakenyon Davis, 19, of San Augustine; Camell Gadison, 19, of Nacogdoches; Christian Hall, 20, of Nacgdoches; and Michael Little, 19, of Nacogdoches – have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a felony.

Dakenyon Davis

Camell Gadison

Christian Hall

Michael Little

Nacogdoches police received a call at about 2:45 a.m. reporting multiple persons entering vehicles in a parking lot in the 4500 block of N.E. Stallings Drive.

When police arrived, they found that multiple vehicles had been burglarized. They also were able to locate and detail the four suspects.

Police say some of the stolen property has been located and returned to the owners.

The investigation is ongoing.