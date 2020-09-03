Nacogdoches police arrest 3 people for stealing a vehicle, police say

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- Three people have been arrested by the Nacogdoches Police Department in the commission of stealing a vehicle, according to a press release from Nacogdoches PD.

The Nacogdoches Police Department Criminal Investigation Division along with the Street Crimes Unit has been investigating a organized vehicle theft ring that has been operating in the area and other parts of the country.

On September 2, the Nacogdoches Police Department was notified by employees from a car dealership located in the 3900 block of NW Stallings Drive that a suspect had stolen a white Cadillac.

The Nacogdoches Street Crimes Unit located the vehicle on the road. The suspect refused to pull over for officers, so a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect continued fleeing from officers, and they eventually pulled onto a dead end street in the 2800 block. The suspect was taken into custody, and the car was returned to the dealership.

The dealership told police a second vehicle at the dealership had assisted in the theft. Officers found the second vehicle, and the two people inside the second vehicle were found to have been working with the suspect that stole the other vehicle.

The suspects are Raul Munoz, 29, Jamin Moncada, 29, and Samuel Santos Hernandez, 28,.

Munoz was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity , evading arrest or detention with vehicle and theft. Moncada was charged with with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft, and Santos Hernandez was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft and tampering with physical evidence.

All three suspects were transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail.