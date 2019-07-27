Nacogdoches PD investigating shooting that injured 1

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

At just after 9 a.m., officers responded to call that someone had been shot in the 100 block of Lelia Street. They found Laderric Carter, 37, who had been shot multiple times.

Carter was taken to a local hospital with what police call “serious injuries” and is in stable condition.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

The incident is under investigation.