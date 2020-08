NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – With Hurricane Laura quickly approaching, the Nacogdoches mayor and county judge both issued a declaration of disaster.

Mayor Shelley Brophy and County Judge Greg Sowell ordered this declaration of disaster to protect the lives of Nacogdoches residents and the residents property.

The declaration also mentions that the hurricane might create conditions such as heavy rainfall and flash flooding that are a public safety hazard.