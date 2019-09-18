Nacogdoches man wanted for sexual assault of a child

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

Mark Allen Thompson, 34, of Nacogdoches is wanted for 2nd-degree felony sexual assault of a child and for a parole violation.

He was last known to be living in Nacogdoches but is believed to be on the run, according to the NCSO.

Sheriff Jason Bridges said is “very likely” that more felony charges will be filed against Thompson, once his office’s investigation is completed.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.