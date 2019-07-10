Nacogdoches man killed by falling tree

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was killed by a falling tree Tuesday night.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said deputies were called to the 300 block of CR 554 in the Kingtown Community around 8:30 p.m. The caller reported that a tree had fallen on a man.

Deputies identified the victim as Weston Charles Wheeler, 48.

The accident occurred on private property, Bridges said. The property owner had hired someone to cut some trees on their property, and a tree that was being cut down fell on Wheeler.

Wheeler was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Kerry Don Williamson.

:The investigation is still ongoing, but this appears to be an accident and a terrible tragedy,” Sheriff Bridges said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wheeler family.”