NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police arrested a man Friday morning for waving a plastic pistol in public.

Police received complaints about the man, identified as Bobbie Cartwright, 54, from witnesses who said he was waving a pistol in the air at South Street and Seale.

When officers arrived, they ordered Cartwright to drop the pistol. He complied and was taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct due to his displaying a firearm in public in a manner calculated to cause alarm.